My Phnom Penh: Sirey Muny, Editor-in-Chief

Sirey Muny Editor-in-Chief Sirey Muny, 30, is the founder and the editor-in-chief of Tos Read News, a digital publication in Khmer that focuses on breaking news and analysis of a range of issues in Cambodia. Saying that reading is 'the core of his life', Muny relishes quiet and peaceful places where he can enjoy his hobby, preferably outdoors.

