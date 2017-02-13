Manith given deputy role on CPP body

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen's middle son, Hun Manith , was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee. Prime Minister Hun Sen's second son, Hun Manith, was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee, according to a statement signed by the premier on Thursday.

