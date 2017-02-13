Manith given deputy role on CPP body
Prime Minister Hun Sen's middle son, Hun Manith , was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee. Prime Minister Hun Sen's second son, Hun Manith, was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee, according to a statement signed by the premier on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC