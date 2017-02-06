Man caught smuggling 15 Cambodian wor...

Man caught smuggling 15 Cambodian workers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Khlong Luek checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district is a popular crossing point for travel between Thailand and Cambodia. A pickup driver was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday morning after bringing 15 illegal Cambodian migrant workers to the capital from Sa Kaeo on the eastern border, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Natthorn Prohsunthon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Sun dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC