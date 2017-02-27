Local doctor performs cataract surger...

Local doctor performs cataract surgeries in Cambodia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

After hours of traveling and hard work, Karl A. Holzinger, M.D. is finally back to serving his patients at Eye Associates in South Jersey. While working with Children's Surgical Center in Phnom Penh Cambodia, the team performed a total of 75 surgeries during the week, along with 400 or more examinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC