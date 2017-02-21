Law needed to regulate Thai investors' abuses abroad: Thai, Myanmar groups
COMMUNITY groups in Thailand and Myanmar have urged protection of human rights and prevention of environmental impacts - after Thai entrepreneurs were reported to have carried out abusive and environmentally damaging acts in neighbouring countries. Some 27 Thai non-government groups and the Dawei Development Association , a communal rights group in Myanmar, issued statements yesterday urging the Thai and Myanmar governments, plus Thai companies to follow the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and international rights treaties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC