Law needed to regulate Thai investors' abuses abroad: Thai, Myanmar groups

COMMUNITY groups in Thailand and Myanmar have urged protection of human rights and prevention of environmental impacts - after Thai entrepreneurs were reported to have carried out abusive and environmentally damaging acts in neighbouring countries. Some 27 Thai non-government groups and the Dawei Development Association , a communal rights group in Myanmar, issued statements yesterday urging the Thai and Myanmar governments, plus Thai companies to follow the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and international rights treaties.

