Lao president arrives in Cambodia for state visit

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. According to the schedule, the Lao leader will be received at the Royal Palace by the monarch soon after his arrival before he has separate talks with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday afternoon.

