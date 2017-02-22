Lao president arrives in Cambodia for...

Lao president arrives in Cambodia for state visit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. According to the schedule, the Lao leader will be received at the Royal Palace by the monarch soon after his arrival before he has separate talks with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC