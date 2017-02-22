Khmer Rouge Cadre's War Crimes Charges Dismissed in Cambodia
The decision in the case of Im Chaem, who was suspected of running a forced labor camp, was a boon for veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge soldier who opposes further trials. Critics said the decision undermined the credibility of the court, which has found just three people guilty after a decade of work at a cost of over $260 million.
