Khmer Rouge cadre's war crimes charge...

Khmer Rouge cadre's war crimes charges dismissed in Cambodia

22 min ago

The decision in the case of Im Chaem, who was suspected of running a forced labour camp, was a boon for veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge soldier who opposes further trials. Critics said the decision undermined the credibility of the court, which has found just three people guilty after a decade of work at a cost of over $260 million.

Chicago, IL

