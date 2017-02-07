Kem Ley murder trial date set for onl...

Kem Ley murder trial date set for only suspect in analyst's killing

The body of political activist Kem Ley is carried out of the Caltex station where he was killed in July. Authorities have set March 1 for the trial of former soldier and ex-monk Oeut Ang, the alleged killer of prominent political analyst Kem Ley.

Chicago, IL

