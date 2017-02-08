KBank opens its first branch in Cambodia

13 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

KASIKORNBANK, Thailand's fourth-largest bank by assets, aims to expand its financial services, including microfinancing, to local clients in Cambodia both business and individual customers in the next three to five years, in line with rising business activity in the neighbouring country. KBank yesterday officially opened its first branch in Phnom Penh, with registered capital of US$50 million .

