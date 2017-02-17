Kampot

Kampot

I had heard good things about Kampot , which is located about three hours southwest of Phnom Penh and decided to visit there this time in order to have a new experience. I am staying at the Bokor Mountain Lodge , a French colonial building that has seen better days.

