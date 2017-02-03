Japanese man busted for luring Cambod...

Japanese man busted for luring Cambodian women into sex trade

Cambodian police have arrested a Japanese man and two Cambodians suspected of tricking Cambodian women into working in the sex trade in Japan. A statement on the Cambodian National Police website said Susumu Fukui, the 52-year-old owner of a Japanese restaurant in Phnom Penh, was arrested last week on suspicion of luring at least 10 women from provincial areas to work in Japan, ostensibly as... Cambodian police have arrested a Japanese man and two Cambodians suspected of tricking Cambodian women into working in the sex trade in Japan.

