Japanese charged with human trafficking in Cambodia

A Cambodian court on Monday charged a Japanese man and two Cambodian suspects with illegally recruiting women who were allegedly trafficked to Japan for sexual exploitation. Susumu Fukui, the 52-year-old owner of the Guinness Japanese restaurant, his 28-year-old Cambodian wife Lim Leakhena and 30-year-old employee Seng Chandy were each charged with "illegal recruitment for exploitation" in the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

