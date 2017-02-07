Japan 'sex traffickers' charged
Lim Leakena, 28, who was implicated in a sex trafficking ring, is carried out of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday after she fainted during a hearing. Three suspects arrested on Saturday for trafficking women into sex slavery in Japan were all charged yesterday for their alleged involvement in the scheme, which one victim yesterday said had left her "deeply emotionally harmed".
