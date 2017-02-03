India to host key RCEP meeting at Hyd...

India to host key RCEP meeting at Hyderabad in July3 min ago

New Delhi, Feb 3 India in July would host the negotiations for mega trade deal RCEP which aims at liberalising norms for trade in goods and services and boost investment among 16-member countries. As the talks for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership requires a big convention centre, Hyderabad is the best place to hold the talks, an official said.

