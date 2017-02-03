Hun Sen: Go easy on Myanmar

Hun Sen: Go easy on Myanmar

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw poses for photos with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Saturday. PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen does not agree with the international focus being placed on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, saying it should be an internal issue for Myanmar alone, a senior minister said on Saturday.

