Hun Sen demands $1M in Sam Rainsy def...

Hun Sen demands $1M in Sam Rainsy defamation suit as CNRP stripped of status

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng vote to strip CNRP deputy president Kem Sokha of his 'minority leader' title yesterday at the National Assembly. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC