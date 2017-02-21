How Cambodian tile makers have put a ...

How Cambodian tile makers have put a local touch on a colonial craft

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Brought over by the French, painted cement tilemaking has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe. But with local masters ageing, who will take over? In a dark and dusty workshop along the river in Siem Reap, Cheat Ty places a blank tile into a steel frame, lays down by hand a mixture of sand and cement powder, and then fits an intricate metal mould above it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tornado
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC