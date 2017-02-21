Hidden victims of war on drugs

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodia's war on drugs is in full swing, routinely grabbing headlines as ever-growing numbers of suspects more than 4,000 so far, most of them users swell the Kingdom's jails. But behind the high-profile raids, the campaign is having an alarming, albeit hidden, side effect, observers say: With the crackdown multiplying risks for drug users, many are shunning health and substitution therapy services offered by NGOs and clinics, thereby increasing the likelihood they will overdose or contract and transmit HIV, AIDS, and tuberculosis.

Chicago, IL

