Guilty verdict upheld for Cambodian opposition leader

Phnom Penh, Feb 9 - A guilty verdict against Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was upheld on Thursday for accusing a senior official of seeking to boost Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook popularity by buying fake likes. The Appeal Court upheld the Phnom Penh Municipal Court 's verdict against Sam Rainsy made on November 8, 2016, according to Presiding Judge Samrith Sophal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.