Guilty verdict upheld for Cambodian opposition leader
Phnom Penh, Feb 9 - A guilty verdict against Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was upheld on Thursday for accusing a senior official of seeking to boost Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook popularity by buying fake likes. The Appeal Court upheld the Phnom Penh Municipal Court 's verdict against Sam Rainsy made on November 8, 2016, according to Presiding Judge Samrith Sophal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC