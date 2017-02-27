GMAC requests sit-down on proposed pay changes

Over 70 garment workers block Phnom Penh's National Road 2 in a protest to resolve their complaints against their company. Photo supplied The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia has requested a meeting with the Ministry of Labour for employers to air concerns about a proposed bi-monthly payment schedule for workers floated by Minister Ith Sam Heng this month as a way to protect workers in the event of factories going bankrupt.

