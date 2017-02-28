Global tree-farming; a Global Drugs S...

Global tree-farming; a Global Drugs Summit

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

In our last column, we spoke of the need for more ideas to mobilize in the battle against global poverty, occasioned by the British organization OXFAM's series of revelations that 80 of the world's richest men own more than 60 percent of the wealth of the world and most recently, that eight persons own 50 percent of the global wealth, equivalent to the combined wealth of 3.5 billion people living on our planet. OXFAM said: "It is obscene for so much wealth to be held in the hands of so few when one out of ten people survive on less than $2 a day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC