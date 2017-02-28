Global tree-farming; a Global Drugs Summit

In our last column, we spoke of the need for more ideas to mobilize in the battle against global poverty, occasioned by the British organization OXFAM's series of revelations that 80 of the world's richest men own more than 60 percent of the wealth of the world and most recently, that eight persons own 50 percent of the global wealth, equivalent to the combined wealth of 3.5 billion people living on our planet. OXFAM said: "It is obscene for so much wealth to be held in the hands of so few when one out of ten people survive on less than $2 a day."

