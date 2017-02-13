Foreign intervention needed in Myanmar
The suggestion by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that the ongoing crisis being suffered by the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar be left to that country's government and regarded as purely an internal affair is likely to fall on deaf ears. So it should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC