First salt export deal crystallises
Local specialty food producer Confirel Co Ltd has secured the first-ever export contract for Cambodian salt, finalising an order for 20 tonnes to French consumers and offering a ray of hope as the local salt industry teeters on insolvency. Under an agreement signed with French company Le Guerandais, the bulk shipment of unprocessed raw salt collected from salt farms in Kep and Kampot provinces will be refined in France for the use in food products.
Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
