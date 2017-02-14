First salt export deal crystallises

Local specialty food producer Confirel Co Ltd has secured the first-ever export contract for Cambodian salt, finalising an order for 20 tonnes to French consumers and offering a ray of hope as the local salt industry teeters on insolvency. Under an agreement signed with French company Le Guerandais, the bulk shipment of unprocessed raw salt collected from salt farms in Kep and Kampot provinces will be refined in France for the use in food products.

