FILE -Jan. 25, 2007, file photo, Nhem En, former chief photographer...

10 hrs ago

Jan. 25, 2007, file photo, Nhem En, former chief photographer at a torture center run by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge, poses for photo with dozens photographs of former prisoners in a room of Tuol Sleng genocide museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The former Khmer Rouge photographer at the notorious S-21 prison has announced, Feb. 1, 2017, to form his own political party to participate the upcoming general election in 2018.

Chicago, IL

