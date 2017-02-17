Dutch paedophile jailed in Cambodia after years of abusing children
The conviction finally ended years of impunity for the child abuser, who once ran an orphanage in the impoverished Southeast Asian country. SIEM REAP: A Dutch paedophile has been jailed in Cambodia for five years for sexually abusing children over a decade, after several police probes failed to stop his predatory crimes.
