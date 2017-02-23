'Desperate' Australian couples unable to leave Cambodia with surrogate babies
Around 10 Australian couples have been left in legal limbo in Cambodia - unable to bring surrogate babies home months after their birth - as they wait for the Government in Phnom Penh to draft new laws on surrogacy. The Cambodian Government has begun drafting legislation that will likely ban commercial surrogacy but may allow some form of altruistic surrogacy under strict regulations.
