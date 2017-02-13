Death threat goes to trial

Ven Sopheap, 27, is escorted out of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday after his trial for allegedly threatening the life of Prime Minister Hun Sen. A man charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Hun Sen last year in a Facebook post admitted to the charges and pleaded for a light sentence yesterday at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Ven Sopheap, 27, a resident of Boeng Choar village in Prey Veng's Prey Toeng commune, was arrested on October 27, then transferred to the Interior Ministry's cybercrimes department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.