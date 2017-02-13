Death threat goes to trial

Death threat goes to trial

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Ven Sopheap, 27, is escorted out of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday after his trial for allegedly threatening the life of Prime Minister Hun Sen. A man charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Hun Sen last year in a Facebook post admitted to the charges and pleaded for a light sentence yesterday at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Ven Sopheap, 27, a resident of Boeng Choar village in Prey Veng's Prey Toeng commune, was arrested on October 27, then transferred to the Interior Ministry's cybercrimes department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC