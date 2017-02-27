CNRP's deputy role to multiply
CNRP members Pol Ham , Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang were nominated for deputy president roles at party headquarters yesterday in Phnom Penh. Post staff The Cambodian National Rescue Party yesterday signalled that acting president Kem Sokha would take the helm of the opposition, flanked by three deputies - Pol Ham, Eng Chhay Eang and Mu Sochua.
