CNRP plans to call labour and agriculture ministers

12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Cambodia National Rescue party plans to summon a further two ministers to the National Assembly, setting their sights on the heads of the agriculture and labour portfolios. On Monday, the party decided to call Defence Minister Tea Banh to answer lawmakers' questions about promotions and military reform.

Chicago, IL

