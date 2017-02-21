CNRP mulls new leadership as names ba...

CNRP mulls new leadership as names bandied in leaks

Acting Cambodia National Rescue Party president Kem Sokha attends a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh in 2015. Facebook As the Cambodia National Rescue Party preA pares for an extraordinary congress on Thursday to select new leaders in the wake of Sam Rainsy's resignation , a covertly recorded conversation of a lawmaker discussing his preferred candidate for the deputy president role has been leaked online.

Chicago, IL

