Chinese vessels still moored off Koh Kong

Chinese-flagged fishing trawlers are seen floating last year near Krao Island, off the coast of Koh Kong province, where they have been held for more than six months. More than six months after being detained by authorities in Koh Kong, 18 Chinese fishing trawlers moored off Cambodia's coast remain in place, as does uncertainty about why the vessels ended up in the Kingdom's waters in the first place.

Chicago, IL

