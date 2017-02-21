'Change' begets 'disaster': Banh

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Defence Minister Tea Banh at an Interior Ministry meeting on Friday in Phnom Penh. Facebook Defence Minister Tea Banh in a speech yesterday characterised the opposition's rallying cry of "change" as a threat to national stability and peace, a day after Prime Minister Hun Sen promised to ensure free and fair elections.

