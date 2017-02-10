Challenging notions of the 'proper' K...

Challenging notions of the 'proper' Khmer woman

While A Proper Woman 's title evokes a Victorian-era etiquette manual for how a girl should behave in polite society, Thon Thavry's debut book instead challenges the notion of what a "proper" woman is, and does so across three different generations. Though written in part as a memoir, the book at times reads as an annotated interview with her mother and grandmother, in which the 27-year-old lays out the evolution of a Cambodian woman's social barriers over time.

Chicago, IL

