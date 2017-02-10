Cambodia's estates look to reap benef...

Cambodia's estates look to reap benefits of Thai 'Industry 4.0' drive

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

THE GOVERNMENT'S "Thailand 4.0" development drive is seen as providing a potential windfall for Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone Plc , whose industrial-estate operators hope manufacturers from Thailand and other countries with production at the Industry 1.0 or Industry 2.0 stage will shift their operations to Cambodia's economic zones. PPSEZ, which was founded in 2006, runs two industrial estates one in the capital and the other in the Poipet Special Economic Zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC