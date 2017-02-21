Cambodians block bridge with fish over duty hike
Cambodian merchants dumped hundreds of kilogrammes of fish on the Thai-Cambodian Friendship bridge on Thursday, closing it to traffic, in a protest against a huge increase in import duty by Thai authorities. About 100 fish vendors and workers piled more than 400kg of pla chon on the road in the centre of the bridge at about 10.20am and blocked all traffic lanes with almost two dozen carts used to carry fish.
