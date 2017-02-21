Cambodian vendors protest huge fish duty hike

Cambodian merchants dumped hundreds of kilogrammes of fish on the Thai-Cambodian Friendship bridge at the border on Thursday, closing it to traffic, in a protest against a huge increase in import duty by Thai authorities. The vendors piled more than 400kg of pla chon on the road in the centre of the bridge about 10.20am and blocked all traffic lanes with the carts used to carry fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.