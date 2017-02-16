Cambodian taxi driver stabbed in the ...

Cambodian taxi driver stabbed in the neck by passenger

Horrific photos show how a Cambodian taxi driver was stabbed in the back of the neck by a crazed passenger but SURVIVED with his spinal cord intact Horrific pictures show how a taxi driver narrowly survived after he was stabbed through the back of the neck by a crazed passenger. The motorcycle taxi driver had the man riding on the back of his vehicle when the passenger put the five-inch long blade to his neck and tried to rob him in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

