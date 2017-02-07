Cambodian PM urges people to support ...

Cambodian PM urges people to support anti-drug campaign

3 hrs ago

Phnom Penh, Feb 8 - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday called on people to support the government's six-month anti-drug crackdown launched in January, a media report said. I'd like to appeal to all people to join the government to prevent the use of illicit drugs and to eliminate the drugs for the future of our offspring, Hun Sen said in a speech during a Buddhist ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

