Cambodian PM reiterates commitment to one-China policy

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Saturday reiterated the Cambodian government's commitment to the one-China policy. "We support the one-China policy and respect China's sovereignty," he said during a dinner with about 5,240 Khmer-Chinese and overseas Chinese.

