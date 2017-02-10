Cambodian opposition names acting chief after leader resigns
Executive members of Cambodia's beleaguered opposition party have accepted the resignation of Sam Rainsy, its charismatic leader, and named his deputy, Kem Sokha, acting chief until a party congress can be held. Sunday's action came a day after Sam Rainsy, who has been in self-imposed exile since late 2015, resigned his party membership in response to plans by the government to change election laws so that political parties could be dissolved if their leaders have criminal convictions.
