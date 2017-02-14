Cambodian king to open Jolie's film on Khmer Rouge survivor

This Nov. 16, 2013 file photo shows Maddox Jolie-Pitt, with Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at the 2013 Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governor Awards, in Los Angeles. Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the premiere of Angelina Jolie's film based on a memoir from a Khmer Rouge survivor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.