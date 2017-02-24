Cambodiaa s leader just cracked down on the opposition, and the consequences will be dramatic
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, toasts champagne with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, during a signing ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh in 2016. , Cambodia's National Assembly passed 22 amendments to the country's Law on Political Parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC