Cambodia to open new border offices t...

Cambodia to open new border offices to monitor imports

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Traders cross the border at the checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, to Poipet town in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province. Six provinces will soon have merchandised quality control offices - also known as sanitation and phyto-sanitation offices - to monitor and prevent poor-quality imported products, meat and vegetables from flowing across the border into Cambodia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC