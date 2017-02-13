Cambodia to open new border offices to monitor imports
Traders cross the border at the checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, to Poipet town in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province. Six provinces will soon have merchandised quality control offices - also known as sanitation and phyto-sanitation offices - to monitor and prevent poor-quality imported products, meat and vegetables from flowing across the border into Cambodia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
