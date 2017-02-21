Cambodia to keep seized ivory, not de...

Cambodia to keep seized ivory, not destroy it

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on Friday that Cambodia will keep seized ivory, rhinoceros horns and other confiscated goods to show in exhibitions. Cambodia will not burn or destroy the items, he said.

Chicago, IL

