Cambodia parliament backs change that bars leader's rival

Cambodia's parliament amended a law on Monday to stop anyone convicted of an offense from running for office, effectively barring long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen's main rival. Critics said that the changes approved would undermine the multi-party democracy established in the Southeast Asian state by 1991 peace accords and could turn Cambodia into a de facto one-party state.

