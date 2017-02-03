Cambodia may use Thai political party...

Cambodia may use Thai political party law as its model

Yesterday Read more: The Nation

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his support to the initiative to amend the law on political parties that was adopted in late 1990s. The law on political party of Cambodia was adopted on Oct. 28, 1997, during the 8th session of the first legislature of National Assembly.

Chicago, IL

