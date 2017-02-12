Cambodia launches fun run to raise awareness of Valentine's Day

Cambodia organized a "Run for Love" event on Sunday to raise awareness of the Valentine's Day, which falls on Feb. 14. Some 4,000 people, mostly young adults, took part in the 5-km fun run at the Diamond Island complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Ruling Cambodian People's Party lawmaker Lork Kheng said some teenagers mistakenly thought that the day was the occasion to deliver their bodies to sweethearts to express their loyalty.

