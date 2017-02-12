Cambodia launches fun run to raise aw...

Cambodia launches fun run to raise awareness of Valentine's Day

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodia organized a "Run for Love" event on Sunday to raise awareness of the Valentine's Day, which falls on Feb. 14. Some 4,000 people, mostly young adults, took part in the 5-km fun run at the Diamond Island complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Ruling Cambodian People's Party lawmaker Lork Kheng said some teenagers mistakenly thought that the day was the occasion to deliver their bodies to sweethearts to express their loyalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC