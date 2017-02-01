Cambodia: Hundreds of poultry culled ...

Cambodia: Hundreds of poultry culled in Svay Rieng after H5N1 bird flu outbreak

14 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Hundreds of chickens and ducks infected with H5N1 bird flu have been culled in Svay Reing province after an outbreak of the virus last week, the first reported cases since November 2015. Flocks of birds belonging to three farming families in Svay Chrum district's Bassac commune have been destroyed by officials as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, said Thach Rotana, director of the provincial agriculture department.

Chicago, IL

