Cambodia handing over suspect in Pattaya murder

15 hrs ago

Cambodian authorities were expected hand over the suspected mastermind in the murder of Briton Tony Kenway in Pattaya last month to Thai authorities at the border near Khlong Yai district on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Police, marine and immigration officiers were seen in three vehicles passing through the Ban Haad Lek checkpoint into the Cambodian province of Koh Kong around 10am.

Chicago, IL

